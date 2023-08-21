Black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish found, killed: BCCOS

Conservation officers say they have found and put down a bear that reportedly attacked a woman who was hiking in Squamish over the weekend.

The woman was hiking along the Coho Trail around 7 p.m. Saturday when she encountered the bear near the second trestle bridge, according to a social media post by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“As she attempted to retreat by jumping down to one side of the bridge, the bear followed and swatted her,” the service wrote Sunday, explaining the woman used a piece of lumber to defend herself and that she was not seriously injured.

“A passing cyclist came to her aid and helped fight the bear off. The bear disengaged but continued to follow the pair,” the post continues.

An investigation into the incident revealed other encounters in the area where a black bear had approached and followed people, according to an update from the BCCOS on Monday.

"One black bear in the vicinity of the attack site was killed on Sunday. Based on witness descriptions, physical evidence and location, Conservation Officers believe it is the bear responsible for the attack. No other bears were seen during a sweep of the area," the service said in a statement.

Trails in the area will be closed until at least Thursday.