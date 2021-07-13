Black bear tranquilized and captured after being spotted in a tree in Transcona

A black bear that climbed up a tree in Transcona was captured by conservation officers Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service said area residents reported seeing the bear in a tree at Bond Street and Edward Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The area was blocked off with police tape but a number of residents stood by to watch from a distance.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in Transcona,” said Don Miller who lives nearby.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby home shows a bear wandering in the area before it wound up in the tree.

Police said conservation officers tranquilized the bear at 9:14 p.m. They said the bear fell out of the tree at 9:18 p.m. into a waiting blanket being held by officers. They said the bear was unharmed.

The bear was seen being removed from the area by conservation officers, but police were unsure of where it was taken.

CTV News has reached out to the province for more information.

Police said no one in the area was injured.

The crowd, which had broken into applause when officers caught the bear, dispersed soon after the bear was taken away.

“It was nice to see all the people just kind of get together,” said Miller. “You see neighbours you never talked to before.”

-with files from CTV's Danton Unger