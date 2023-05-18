Black bear tranquilized, removed from tree in Halton region

The Ministry of Natural Resources safely tranquilized a black bear and removed it from a tree in Halton Region Thursday evening, according to police.

A tweet posted just before 7 p.m. by Halton Regional Police Thursday evening said a black bear was spotted in the area of McKinnon Avenue and Barber Drive in Georgetown, Ont.

Police asked foot traffic to avoid the area and for bystanders to move along.

Just before 9:45 p.m., police said the ministry had safely tranquilized the bear, in a tree at the time, and relocated it.

