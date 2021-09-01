Black bicycle traffic lights found in the core area of London, Ont.

The city has installed bicycle signals in the core areas in London, Ont. to allow motorists to know when cyclists are crossing the street.

Black bicycle signs are being installed at intersections and along bike lanes.

Different than the regular vehicle traffic signals, these lights let people know when cyclists are crossing the street.

Information on cycling and other green transportation can be found on the website.

