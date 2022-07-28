Black Boys Code group gets hands-on tech industry experience at Windsor's VR Cave

A group of more than 25 teens involved in the non-profit group Black Boys Code learned firsthand about virtual reality testing and visual effects Tuesday at Windsor’s VR Cave.

The boys had the chance to fully experience all the CAVE has to offer, including its state-of-the-art simulation environment, which was a first for the group who is working toward building digital literacy skills.

The event was hosted by Black Boys Code and Kia Canada and is one of several in-person events to be held this year to “inspire a generation of Black youth to become tomorrow’s digital creators and technological innovators,” organizers said in a news release.

Throughout the day the boys took part in learning practical skills and attended lectures by tech and auto experts.

Organizers say the workshop not only allowed for the group to gain hands-on industry knowledge but also aims to help close the financial and racial tech gap in Canada by helping young people build their professional networks.