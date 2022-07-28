Black Boys Code group gets hands-on tech industry experience at Windsor's VR Cave
A group of more than 25 teens involved in the non-profit group Black Boys Code learned firsthand about virtual reality testing and visual effects Tuesday at Windsor’s VR Cave.
The boys had the chance to fully experience all the CAVE has to offer, including its state-of-the-art simulation environment, which was a first for the group who is working toward building digital literacy skills.
The event was hosted by Black Boys Code and Kia Canada and is one of several in-person events to be held this year to “inspire a generation of Black youth to become tomorrow’s digital creators and technological innovators,” organizers said in a news release.
Throughout the day the boys took part in learning practical skills and attended lectures by tech and auto experts.
Organizers say the workshop not only allowed for the group to gain hands-on industry knowledge but also aims to help close the financial and racial tech gap in Canada by helping young people build their professional networks.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocatesOver the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
-
Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax policeHalifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
-
Inflation fears loom large in contract talks between Steelworkers, Algoma SteelWith the collective agreement set to expire at the end of the month, Algoma Steel says it is offering workers a raise of 10.6 per cent over three years.
-
Man dies after shooting in northern AlbertaA 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigationWindsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
This Sask. park was named a hidden gem by Scouts CanadaA Saskatchewan park has been named a hidden gem for camping by Scouts Canada following a survey of its members.
-
Man accused of threatening Saskatchewan premier no-show for trial, warrant issuedA judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of threatening the Saskatchewan premier and the province's chief medical health officer.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for North BayNorth Bay, Powassan and Mattawa are under a severe thunderstorm warning, Environment Canada announced Thursday afternoon.