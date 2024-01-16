Black community in Nova Scotia town opposes development near recreation centre

The mayor of New Glasgow, N.S., says a decision to build a long-term care facility in the heart of the town's historic Black neighbourhood will be reviewed after members of the community raised objections.

Mayor Nancy Dicks says a motion to reconsider the care home site is expected to be held at the end of the month.

Dicks says the decision to hold a new vote follows a lengthy meeting on Monday with members of the African Nova Scotian community, who said they weren't consulted about the project planned for next to a long-established community centre.

The mayor says the site for the care home serving all of New Glasgow was chosen after seven locations were examined, and the town believed it could coexist with the recreation centre.

But Brandy Borden-Sylla, a member of the recreation centre's board, says community members are concerned they will lose parts of the property, which includes a playground, a soccer field and basketball courts.

Borden-Sylla describes the centre as the "heart" of the community, adding that people from the area were quick to mobilize to protect it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.