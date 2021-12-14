Black Diamond residents asked to shelter in place as police incident unfolds

Black Diamond residents are being asked to shelter in place due to an incident involving police Tuesday afternoon.

Turner Valley RCMP issued a release just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, asking that residents in the area around Government Road S. to Centre Avenue E., and between Third Street S.E. and Second Street S.E. shelter in place unless otherwise instructed by police.

They advised that there's a heavy police presence in the area, surrounding a home in a mobile park. They asked that people not post videos or photos to social media for the time being.

No other information was made available.

This is a developing story…