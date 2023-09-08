Black Entrepreneur Vendor Market held in Uptown Waterloo

The Afro-beats were bumping in Uptown Waterloo as a first-of-its-kind market brought together a mix of commerce and culture.

The Black Entrepreneur Vendor Market was held Thursday evening outside Waterloo Public Library.

All products available were created by Black business owners.

“For us in the Black community, we’re strong, we have a strong sense of culture, a strong sense of identity, but in this country we are considered a minority,” said Graham Edwards of Liftoff by Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region. “We have had to create something specifically for us that empowers us and meets the needs specific to Black entrepreneurs.”

Shoppers could find everything from food, to hair and skin products, to household and décor items.

“The region is growing,” said Fidelia Ukueje, president of Nigerians in the Region of Waterloo (NIROW). “We’re getting more diverse by the day. It’s important to showcase the diversity.

“Ten years back when I first came to the region I didn’t see a lot of Black people. For me, it’s just great to see that representation and showcase our fashion and food.”

NIROW organized the event in partnership with the City of Waterloo, the BIA, Waterloo Region Small Business Centre, and the library.

Organizers say the goal is to make the market an annual tradition.