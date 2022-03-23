Black fentanyl, cocaine seized during search of Orillia hotel room: OPP
Provincial police laid several charges after allegedly seizing a quantity of black fentanyl and cocaine during a search of a hotel room in Orillia.
Police executed a search warrant on March 17 and said they also seized Canadian cash, packaging material and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from North York.
He faces several charges, including drug trafficking, theft under $5,000, and obstructing a peace officer.
The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court to answer to the charges next month.
The investigation is ongoing.
Orillia OPP asks anyone with information to contact the department at 705 326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
In a release issued Wednesday, provincial police cautioned the public about the dangers of illicit drugs.
"When you buy drugs on the street, there is no way to know what you are getting, and the consequences could be lethal. If you buy and consume any type of illicit drug, you are putting yourself and potentially others at extreme risk."
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school
-
North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority warns of the dangers of melting iceThe North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority recently removed ice from Parks Creek to prevent flooding of 350 homes in North Bay.
-
Despite late homers, Blue Jays come up short against Phillies in spring training gameOrelvis Martinez and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning but the Toronto Blue Jays still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.