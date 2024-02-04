Black History Month celebrations kick off in Kitchener

Marking the first weekend of Black History Month, hundreds of people gathered at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum to celebrate all things surrounding Black culture.

The Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region (CCAWR) hosted the event, which members began planning last October.

“Today is all about celebrating Black History Month,” said Astrid Landeau, an organizer with CCAWR. “The theme for today is Black heritage, Black history and Black future. We are bringing a lot of Caribbean culture to what it means to be Black. So here we have calypsonians from Trinidad and Tobago and we have reggae artists from Jamaica sharing music.”

The gathering featured dozens of local vendors, showcasing different foods, clothes and services.

“We have a lot of information here for different types of futures we want to see for Black people. We have entrepreneurs here sharing their businesses. You can purchase items that they have available, but we also have some black scholars here,” said Landeau.

Organizers add the goal was to represent a tapestry of cultures within the Black community.

“You think about the 54 countries in Africa – hundreds of languages and the 25 countries in the Caribbean, the six languages and of course all the Canadians of African descent that have been here since the 1700s. Black history month means something different to each of those groups,” said CCAWR President Lannois Carroll-Woolery. “What we’re trying to do today is have a Black History Month launch where we’re bringing together representatives from all of those groups.”

The launch was a space for people to connect with friends, make some new ones and reflect on what the month of February means to them.

“I have friends here who have their booths here as well. I grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo so I’m very familiar with a lot of people and businesses here. I always want to come out and support,” said Alicia Wynter who attended the event.

Despite highlighting Black culture, organizers emphasize that everyone was welcome to attend.

“That’s one of the things that we’re striving for – for people to learn,” explained Landeau. “So hopefully somebody hears a song that goes on their playlist and they go back home and they start listening to reggae music. Maybe they find a handbag here with colourful cloth, they display it and take it away with them. So it’s all about learning and sharing our culture with people.”

It was a family-friendly event with activities for people of all ages.

“There’s something for everyone here. For the kids, we have some science so they’re going to get to do experiments, hands on things. Later on in the evening, we have them making headbands and hand bands for Caribana to celebrate a bit of carnival, which is really part of Caribbean heritage,” Landeau said.

Kitchener’s Caribana

The region’s Black History Month launch comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Caribana will be coming to Kitchener in August.

This will mark the first time the Caribbean festival has been held outside of Toronto.

“We always say Black history is Canadian history,” said Carroll-Woolery. “So the Caribana festival has been happening in Toronto. It’s the premier Caribbean festival in all of North America. The fact that it’s coming here to Kitchener, it’s a Canadian win. It’s a win for the city, it’s a win for the region. It’s not just a win for the African Caribbean Black community. So we’re excited to put it on and help it come alive for the community.”

The festival highlighting culture, emancipation and self-acceptance will be coming to downtown Kitchener from Aug. 23 to 24.

“It will be a nice change to not always have to drive out of town for events when we have our own people here as well,” said Wynter.

“What’s really unique about carnival for us in the Caribbean is that it’s not something you come to look at, it’s something you come to experience. In the Region of Waterloo, you’re able to experience Caribbean culture at its finest – music, dancing, costumes, the full works,” Landeau added.