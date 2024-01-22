Black History Month events kick-off in Windsor-Essex
In Windsor-Essex, a kick-off to Black History Month takes place this Friday, Jan. 26. A number of events are scheduled as February approaches.
The 2024 Windsor-Essex county Black History Month activity calendar will be online this Friday on the Amherstburg Freedom Museum website.
The museum will be hosting events throughout the community, including performances by local artists, all aimed to highlight the importance of Black history and culture in our community.
"This year, we're again partnering with the Essex County Black Historical Research Society and the Windsor West Indian Association to host our annual Windsor-Essex Black History Month kick-off,” said Mary-Katherine Whelan, curator at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum. “We're really excited to have that. That's going to be happening this Friday, the 26th, at 7 p.m., and it's going to be happening at the Caribbean Centre."
