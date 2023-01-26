Black History Month kicks off with events at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is kicking off celebrating Black History Month this Friday with an opening ceremony.

The museum is a non-profit, community funded and supported institution, founded in 1975 by local residents. Its mandate is to preserve and present artifacts and educate the public about African-Canadian lives, journeys and contributions to the region and country.

In Windsor, readings of poetry, musical performances of drumming and song by local artists at the Caribbean Centre on Central Avenue starting at 7 p.m. The event is free.

In addition, more than 20 Black History Month events and activities are planned for Windsor and Essex through February.

"So this Friday at the Black History Month kick-off, we're launching the Black History Month schedule of events at 7 p.m.,” said Mary-Katherine Whelan, curator and administrator of the Amherstburg Freedom Museum. “You can find that on our website. So there's a lot of events happening and a great variety of events and we encourage you to check out and support these local events."

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will also participate with a concert: “Celebrating Black Voices: The Chevalier de St. Georges” at Sandwich First Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $30.

Organizers say this year's national theme is "Ours to Tell" to celebrate individuals and organizations who have broken in-surmountable barriers while recognizing the trailblazers of today in Black community.