Black history mural project memorializing historic McDougall Street Corridor residents unveiled

The Essex County Black Historical Research Society unveiled three new murals near downtown Thursday memorializing the lives and legacies of historic Windsor residents.

The murals were commissioned with the help of a $100,000 grant from Ontario’s Southwest Regional Tourism Organization (RTO1), part of Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund, to attract visitors and support Windsor-Essex tourism, heritage and culture sectors.

The new murals are located near the intersection of Erie and Mercer Streets, in the heart of the McDougall Street Corridor, one of Windsor’s traditional Black neighbourhoods.

In a news release, Essex County Black Historical Research Society president Irene Moore Davis says this neighbourhood was known for its Black businesses, social clubs, churches and a Black-owned hotel. It was home to a number of activist organizations, athletes and people who were on the frontlines of Black leadership from the mid-19th century on.

“While urban renewal initiatives had a debilitating impact on the McDougall Street Corridor, many proud, resilient, determined people of African heritage have continued to call it home,” Moore Davis said.

“The Essex County Black Historical Research Society is thrilled to have received funding to support the development of three new murals, which will help to tell these stories, appealing to local residents and visitors alike. This mural project, in conjunction with other work that is currently underway to develop a walking tour, a mobile app, display materials, and a website about the McDougall Street Corridor, will be very helpful in revitalizing interest and awareness regarding this important history that has been overlooked for too long.”

The murals, completed by artists DERKZ, Jermaine Baylis, and Ed Irmen, commemorate historic residents Alton C. Parker, Fred Thomas, James L. Dunn, and Ada Kelly Whitney.

A dedication ceremony was held Thursday afternoon with the artists, guests and the descendants of some of the people depicted on the murals.

In addition to adding beauty to the district, officials say the investment will also help fund promotional material including a video and educational curriculum to grow awareness about the area and its history.

“I’m excited to see the impact that this Government of Canada investment in the Essex County Black Historical Research Society will have on our local tourism economy,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kuzmierczyk. The McDougall Corridor Black History Mural project will showcase Windsor’s rich Black-Canadian history and provide a new tourist destination and cultural experience in Windsor’s downtown core.”