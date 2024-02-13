Black River-Matheson cancels council meeting as strike tensions increase

Plans for more than a dozen union workers from Toronto to rally in northern Ontario prompted Black River-Matheson council to cancel its meeting tonight.

In a public notice, the town said it was invoking procedural bylaw 2020-07, which allows a meeting to be cancelled because of an unforeseen event or if there are safety concerns for council or the public.

“In light of the scheduled rally by CUPE Local 1490 and the concerning escalation of tensions on social media platforms, ensuring the safety and security of council members, staff and the public is our paramount concern,” the notice said.

“Hence, as a precautionary measure, the regular council meeting scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024, is hereby cancelled.”

In all, 14 workers were locked out in October. The dispute later became a strike when the town ended the lockout. The most recent offer from the town was a 14 per cent wage increase over four years.

But CUPE Local 1490 said the town wants to create a two-tier wage system, with new hires receiving lower wages and less job security.

The labour dispute has turned violent at times. Two high-level town staff are facing criminal charges, accused of stalking two union members.

One is also charged with assaulting a worker on the picket line.

