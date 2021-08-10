Blackfalds RCMP clarify timeline prior to fatal shooting in break-and-enter near Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP issued a statement Tuesday regarding the timeline surrounding the shooting death of a man who repeatedly showed up at a home in the area and acted in a threatening manner.

The RCMP's first encounter with the man took place July 30, after 9 p.m. when they went to investigate reports of a man wandering around a property, who was banging on the side of the house and scaring the residents inside.

They found the man, who said he was looking for the owner of the property. The RCMP escorted the man back to Red Deer, warning him that if he returned to the property, he would be charged.

Eight hours later, at 5:03 a.m., police returned to the property, where they discovered the same man banging on the windows and trying to get inside through the door.

Police arrested him and charged him with mischief. He was subsequently released from police custody in Red Deer, with a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 17, 2021.

On Aug. 2, ag.t 3:07 p.m., the shooting took place at the residence after the man returned a third time. Police were dispatched at 3:11 p.m., and arrived at 3:20 p.m. where they discovered one man dead from a gunshot wound and another injured from blows sustained from a baseball bat.

An investigation by the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit concluded Aug. 6 that after consulting with the Crown Prosecutor's Office, no charges would be laid.

KENNEY COMMENTS 'OUT OF LINE'

Over the weekend, Premier Jason Kenney cited the fatal shooting as an example why Alberta needs its own provincial police force.

“We’ve seen too many things like this, especially in rural (areas),” he said. “One of the issues is unacceptably long police response times.

“I think we can do better with a community police model. That’s what the city people have. With the municipal police forces in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and four other communities.”

Kenney's comments were criticized by Kevin Halwa, the regional director of the National Police Federation which represents RCMP officers.

"I'll be honest, I felt the comments were a little out of line and inappropriate for the situation, to politicize a tragedy, not only for the deceased but also fro the family that went through that," Halwa told CTV News.

He said a 10-minute response time is "especially" fast for rural areas, and likened emergency response times to pizza and Amazon delivery: the further away a person lives, the longer it takes for police to get there.

"To suggest that the RCM P members that responded to this particular call did less than a professional job is insulting toward those members and to suggest that a provincial police service would be able to do any better is, well it lacks facts and it lacks any real insight as to why or how that possibly could be."

With files from CTV Edmonton