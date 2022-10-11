iHeartRadio

Blackfriars Bridge closed to vehicles for next 10 days


London, Ont.'s Blackfriars Bridge is seen on Oct. 11, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

A day after work began on Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive, leading to significant lane restrictions, another headache for London, Ont. drivers has begun.

Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to vehicles for the next 10 days as crews install enhanced lighting.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge in the meantime.

The bridge is expected to reopen to vehicles on Oct. 21. 

