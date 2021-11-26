Blackfriars Bridge reopens to cars -- for now

Cars are once again permitted to cross the historic Blackfriars Bridge into downtown London.

Earlier this month, cyclists and pedestrians lobbied city council to keep the historic span closed to motorized traffic.

A petition has garnered about 1,200 signatures.

Instead, council decided to reopen the span to eastbound vehicles until a traffic and utilization study is completed next year.

Built in 1875, the wrought iron bridge underwent a complete restoration in 2017 and 2018.

The province requires the report as a condition of the Environmental Assessment performed prior to the restoration.

At the time, the Environmental Assessment recommended an eastbound traffic lane into the downtown plus a bike lane and pedestrian walkway.

City Engineer Kelly Scherr closed Blackfriars Bridge to motor vehicles as a pandemic measure to ensure personal distancing could be maintained by pedestrians.

However, Scherr now believes that administrative authority to keep it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists.

On November 16, council voted eight to five to refer the closure of the bridge to a meeting of the Civic Works Committee after the traffic and usage study is completed next year.

