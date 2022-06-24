Blackfriars fire deemed suspicious, damage estimated at $500,000

Damage is estimated at $500,000 and a fire at a home on Blackfriars Street in London has been deemed suspicious.

Crews were called to the scene at the corner of Blackfriars and Albion streets just before 5 p.m. on Thursday and were able to put out the fire.

During the knockdown, London fire Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News there was a small explosion but thankfully nobody was hurt,

The incident is being investigated by the London police Street Crime Unit, London fire and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.