Blackville, N.B. RCMP searching for vehicle involved in hit and run with bus
Blackville RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify and find the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run with a bus in Williamstown, N.B.
On Saturday, around 12:15 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a bus struck by a car on Highway 8 near Anderson Bridge and Williamstown Road.
According to a Facebook post by the Fredericton Red Wings, their bus had been hit by the vehicle on their way home from a playoff series game.
Police and the team say the vehicle fled the scene prior before officers arrived.
A description of the vehicle is unavailable but police say it was last seen travelling southwest on Highway 8, and would have significant damage.
"It happened so fast the witnesses couldn't say what kind of vehicle it was other than it hit very high on the drivers side," said the Fredericton Red Wings, in a Facebook post.
Police say no one on the bus at the time of the collision was injured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle or driver involved are to contact Blackville RCMP at 506-843-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
