Blackwell Road in Sarnia closed due to two-vehicle collision and downed hydro lines

Two vehicle collision causes all traffic on Blackwell Road between Modeland Road and Metcalfe Drive to close. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

All traffic on Blackwell Road between Modeland Road and Metcalf Drive will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision on Sunday evening.

The collision between two vehicles caused significant property damage but no injuries have been reported.

As Bluewater Power is on scene as they replace downed hydro lines.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

