Blades Stun Ice 6-2
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Blades laid a beat down on the road versus the Winnipeg Ice Saturday night, defeating the top team in the CHL 6-2.
Rookie Misha Volotovskii scored his first goal while 10 others players found the score sheet.
Kyle Crnkovic and Brandon Lisowsk would each find the back of the net twice while Rhett Rhinehart would collect two assist.
This was Winnipeg’s first loss on home ice this season.
The Blades next game is Friday against the Calgary Hitmen at the Sasktel Centre.
