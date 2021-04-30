Blair residents hire lawyer to fight MZO for proposed warehouse

The fight against a proposed warehouse in the village of Blair has intensified.

Residents living near the possible construction site have hired lawyer David Donnelly to help them battle the province of Ontario and the Minister’s Zoning Order issued for the warehouse.

Donnelly also helped stop a proposed glass plant in Stratford that involved an MZO.

“He has all the tools to help us carry this as far as we can,” said Blair resident Alan Norman.

Cambridge city council endorsed the provincial order, which fast-tracks the construction of projects, on April 6 without any community consultation.

“This proposal does not fit into our village,” said Van Norman. “It’s extremely disappointing that city council has decided to support a developer from Montreal over its own citizens.

Dozens of signs are currently up in Blair opposing the construction of a one-million square foot warehouse on Old Mill Road.

More than 5,000 people have also signed an online petition opposing the warehouse.