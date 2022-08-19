Blairmore man killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 3 near Pincher Creek

A 62-year-old man from Crowsnest Pass is dead after a car and pickup truck collided head-on on Highway 3 Thursday morning near Pincher Creek.

RCMP officials confirm the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. just east of the Highway 785 junction.

A preliminary investigation determined the eastbound car had entered the westbound lane of the undivided highway while attempting to pass another vehicle and collided with an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man from Blairmore, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.