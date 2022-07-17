Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans

Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd.

The country music legend, who has headlined at the Stampede in the past, told the audience that he was glad to be back in Calgary for the event.

Shelton, who is also set to perform at this month's Country Thunder event in Saskatchewan, had originally been scheduled to perform at the 2020 Calgary Stampede before it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He opened the show with his hit "Neon Light" and followed up with fan favourites such as "All About Tonight."

While Shelton wowed the crowd, many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani, the former lead singer of the rock band No Doubt.

@blakeshelton @gwenstefani - you rocked it last night! @calgarystampede thanks you!!! @Ghsanka @Ash_vickers_ pic.twitter.com/KAf5dK45nS

Look how the crowd went wild when @gwenstefani joined @blakeshelton onstage #calgarystampede2022 pic.twitter.com/4pdTUHzTld

The pair, who worked together on the reality TV show "The Voice," were married in Oklahoma in July 2021.