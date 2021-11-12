Blake Shelton to play 2022 Calgary Stampede

A country music superstar turned reality show favourite will be making a stop in Calgary during the 2022 edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Calgary Stampede officials confirm Blake Shelton will play the Scotiabank Saddledome on July 16.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Nov. 19, with a presale scheduled for Nov. 15 -18.

According to the Calgary Stampede, the Saddledome show will be Shelton's lone stop in Alberta next year.

The Oklahoma-born singer has won numerous Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music and People's Choice awards in a career that spans more than a dozen albums. He also served as a judge on the NBC reality series The Voice.

The 2022 Calgary Stampede is slated for July 8 - 17.