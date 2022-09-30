Blanket exercise in Pembroke highlights loss of Indigenous land and life

On the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, participants at Algonquin College in Pembroke took part in the KAIROS blanket exercise.

It's an immersive, interactive experience that educates participants on the history and culture of Indigenous people in Canada, as well as the loss of their land and life.

"It takes you through the entire Indigenous history in a couple of hours," says Aimee Bailey, a spokesperson at the Circle of Turtle Lodge in Pembroke, who helped lead the blanket exercise Friday.

"We're getting the people to step into our moccasins, as it were. So step into our shoes, experience it from our point of view."

Throughout the exercise, blankets laid out on the floor to represent Indigenous lands are stripped away, mimicking the loss of land to settlers.

Participants standing on the blankets are also pushed out of the exercise one by one, representing the loss of life to violence, sickness, and residential schools.

"It gives people a feeling, it gives people an experience of that history that will really help it sink in," says Bailey. "So it's very eye opening."

The experience is an emotionally charged one for those who take part.

"I learned a lot but I just feel - I don't even know how to put it into words - about how destructive people and Europeans really have been to Indigenous people," Darlene Pashak said.

"What I actually knew was a drop in the bucket compared to even just the couple of hours that we've been in the workshop today."

The workshop also presents opportunities to those who did not have the chance to learn about Indigenous history in prior schooling.

"This wasn't always taught in schools and it's not talked about enough," Katelyn Mick, a second-year student at Algonquin, told CTV News.

"My biggest take away is that we're only at the beginning of reconciling with the Indigenous community," she added.

Curriculums are being adjusted in elementary and secondary schools following the implementation of an official day for truth and reconciliation. However, the college in Pembroke say they are working to create learning opportunities.

"Elective (learning) is certainly one option, but we're actively looking for ways to incorporate Indigenous learnings into our curriculum," said Sarah Hall, Dean of Algonquin College's Pembroke campus.

"I think we're making progress," says Norma Bailey, president of the Circle of Turtle Lodge, on education following the announcement of an official day on Sept. 30.

"There's going to be more intermingling with Indigenous and other communities because people are beginning to understand," Bailey adds.

The Circle of Turtle Lodge say they are a registered charity, and suggest that those seeking ways to contribute to reconciliation can donate to the lodge to afford its volunteers the ability to continue public workshops and Indigenous education.