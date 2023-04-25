'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals

The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.

The incident became public after a family member tweeted a photo. Jenny J said her mother had been moved from a hospital room to a makeshift fort made from bedsheets. The NDP tracked it down to Saskatoon.

#growththatworksforeveryone So this growth doesn’t work for me. I only have one mom, & she had to move floors in the middle of the night from her room, to a hallway with a sheet tent and a bell. My family is not unique in things like happen in HC as of late pic.twitter.com/MdNcYJy8Mc

“The individual was moved from a bed within the hospital into another floor in the hospital into a hallway,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said.

The family member could not be reached for comment. The tent included what appears to be a mattress and a bell.

“This type of shuffling around is unfortunately too common,” Mowat said.

The government didn’t know enough about the incident to comment but the matter did receive passing mention in question period on Monday.

“Hush memos sent to health care workers, hundreds of people told no when they called for an ambulance and blanket forts in hospitals hallways instead of the beds that patients desperately need,” said NDP leader Carla Beck.

“That’s why you’re seeing all provinces and in particular, I would say the province of Saskatchewan coming forward with initiatives that are focused on hiring, bringing people to our front lines to assist those that are there today,” said Premier Scott Moe.

The government has left it to the Saskatchewan Health Authority to respond (SHA). The SHA statement has yet to be issued.