Blast of Arctic air triggers extreme cold warnings throughout Manitoba
A flurry of extreme cold warnings have been issued for sprawling portions of Manitoba.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the advisories Friday afternoon, encompassing a slew of southern regions from Brandon and Steinbach, and stretching into the north, including Churchill and Thompson.
ECCC said a long period of extreme wind chill is on the way, as a frigid Arctic air mass sets in over the eastern Prairies.
It predicts wind chill values could reach -40 Celsius Friday night in parts of southern Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.
It could ease up Saturday during the day, but the agency says the extreme values will return overnight, and the warning could expand throughout the rest of the province.
ECCC reminds the public to cover up when outside, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
It says the risk is greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and people without proper shelter.
