Blast of winter creates extreme highway conditions west of Calgary, severe weather alerts in place

Snowy conditions has made for nearly impassable roads in the mountain parks and the flurries are now headed toward Calgary.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning near Banff, Lake Louise, and the Saskatchewan River Crossing and a winter storm warning is in effect for Yoho and Kootenay National Park where upward of 30 centimetres of snowfall is expected.

Banff RCMP issued a release for extreme road conditions on Highway 93 near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary encouraging people to stay off the roads. A jackknifed semi truck became stuck on the highway Sunday evening and resulted in a multi-vehicle collision.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for several hours but reopened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday

Update: Hwy93S has been reopened. via @ParksCanada (10:14am) #ABRoads #ABParks https://t.co/QXGrxAoEjz

Drivers reported delays of several hours to squeeze through the crash area Sunday evening.

An update on the road closure is expected Monday morning. Drivers are instructed to steer clear or find an alternate route.

The snow and cold is to blame for the treacherous travel conditions.

Environment Canada said 10 to 30 cm fell Sunday in various sections of Banff National Park, with 60 cm of total snowfall expected by Tuesday along the route toward Radium, B.C.