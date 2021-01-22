Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for much of central Ontario, and warns driving conditions could deteriorate quickly.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible today, with another 20 centimetres possible tonight. Snow squalls are expected to intermittently affect the area until Saturday. Snowfall amounts on Saturday may reach 10 centimetres.

The snowsquall warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

A snow squall weather advisory has been issued for:

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Environment Canada warns that under the snow squalls, visibility may be significantly reduced or suddenly reduced to near zero.

Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate because of the accumulating snow.

Environment Canada recommends drivers consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.