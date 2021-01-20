A loud explosion partially destroyed a small building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the centre of Spain's capital on Wednesday. It was not clear what caused the blast. Police investigating after 2 cars stolen while warming up in Guelph Police in Guelph are investigating after a pair of car warm-up thefts in the span of nine hours. 2 charged with 2nd degree murder following shooting that killed woman Bobby Edward Dawson Gray, 20, and Peyton Anthony Stevenson, 22, both of Regina are charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm contrary for probation order and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight