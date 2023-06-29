Blaze at B.C. house believed to have been caused by fireworks

A fire that destroyed a home in B.C.'s Okanagan region early Thursday morning is "suspected to have been caused by fireworks," according to officials.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to the house around 1 a.m. where they found the front entrance "involved in flames," according to a news release on the city's website, which adds that the fire then spread to the home's attic and roof.

"There was extensive damage to the entire structure due to the roof collapsing and fire operations,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink in the statement. “Crews remained on site for the duration of the night and began an investigation this morning.”

Two people and a dog were home at the time but the fire department says they got out safely and are being assisted by Emergency Support Services.

The blaze, coming ahead of the Canada Day long weekend, has prompted a reminder and a warning from the city that it is illegal to possess, store, or set off fireworks in the city without a permit. Anyone who does so risks a fine of at least $300.