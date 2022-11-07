Blaze at former LPH barn forces traffic delays

A fire on the former site of the London Psychiatric Hospital (LPH) caused minor damage and significant traffic disruption.

The fire started around 7 a.m. inside a former barn that is more than a century old. It sits near the southeast corner of the intersection of Oxford Street and Highbury Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they immediately faced a challenge — the only onsite fire hydrant had been decommissioned.

As a result, the two-dozen responding firefighters had to run hose lines across Highbury Avenue causing traffic to be blocked for over an hour.

A London fire spokesperson told CTV News the blaze is now under control and multiple points of origin are being investigated.

Damage is limited to the interior of the barn near its entrance.

There are no reported injuries or an official damage estimate.