Eight fire crews were called to a house in Edmonton's Eastwood neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the teams arrived on scene near 118 Avenue and 79 Street around 8:30 a.m. and found a fire that had started in the basement.

It was declared out just before 10 a.m.

One firefighter sustained an ankle injury and was treated on scene.

Although nobody had been in the home, officials couldn't say whether the house -- one of several boarded up on the street -- was vacant. It will be torn down soon.