Blaze that spread to two homes under investigation
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operations Floater
Jonathan Guignard
Fire crews battled a blaze that damaged two homes in Severn Township Tuesday evening.
Officials say the fire broke out sometime around 7:30 p.m. at a mobile home park on JV Parkway off Carlyon Line.
The fire started in one home and spread to a neighbouring trailer, according to Severn Fire.
Officials say there was one senior in each residence. No reports of any pets in either mobile home.
There are no injuries to report.
There is no estimate of the damages at this time. Officials say both homeowners have insurance.
Police say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.
Fire crews are investigating the exact cause.
