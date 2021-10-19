'Blending is beautiful': JP Wiser’s launches blend-your-own whisky kits

Hiram Walker Distillery in Windsor is the distillery of the year, four years running and now, the two-time master blender of the year wants to let you try your hand at his craft.

“I always say, blending is beautiful,” says Don Livermore, who has been working at JP Wiser’s distillery for 25 years.

Blending whiskies, he says, has largely been out-of-reach for the average consumer — until now.

The master blender behind many of JP Wiser’s award winning whiskies has collaborated with the LCBO to release the ‘blend your own whisky’ at home kit — with his image adorning the package.

"Is it for after dinner? Is it for cocktails? Those are the mindsets that I have when I’m looking at designing whisky,” Livermore says. “And we’re trying to bring it live to the consumer, that they can tailor-make their own whisky as well.”

Each kit comes with a beaker, graduated cylinder, an empty whisky bottle and five different base whiskies right from the cask.

The package also includes a recipe guide, but Livermore encourages do-it-yourselfers to experiment on their own and share their secrets back to him for consideration.

“I’m really looking forward to what style of whisky people want,” Livermore says.

It’s been a busy October for the man, affectionately known to many as “Doctor Don.”

He’s also co-authored two books: ‘Blending 101 — a Canadian Whisky Masterclass’ and ‘The Keeper of History’ — a detailed look at the history of North America’s largest distillery.

“I talk about recipes right from the very first recipe that Hiram Walker designed all the way to what we do today,” he says.

The blending kit can be purchased at LCBO’s across Ontario and at the JP Wiser’s brand centre on Riverside Drive, where the books are also on sale.

The brand centre officially reopens to the public Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.