The City of Edmonton has selected its 2021 Indigenous Artist-in-Residence.

Matthew Wood, known also as Creeasian, is a dancer, DJ and producer. He is also a founding member of the Sampler Café Collective, Cypher Wild YEG and a long-time practitioner of hip-hop culture.

“Kinanâskomitin," Wood said, offering thanks in Cree in a news release.

"I am grateful to be selected for this opportunity to explore, learn, and contribute towards my community."

The Indigenous Artist-in-Residence program helps foster a relationship between city staff and the community to help promote Indigenous arts and culture, the city says.

The one-year residency provides materials, art supplies and a work space for the artist.

“My strengths have always been music and dance. With this opportunity, and freedom to explore, my focus moving forward is on language, movement, lineage and storytelling,” Wood said.

Before the pandemic, Wood was touring with the Juno award-winning group A Tribe Called Red, an electronic music duo that combines dance music with elements of First Nations music.

According to the release, Wood is known for blending his Indigenous roots and hip-hop background.

The residency is guided in part by the City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Arts Council’s joint cultural plan. The goal is to expand the Artist-in-Residence program within city departments.