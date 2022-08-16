Blenheim man charged with assaulting his mom and a police officer

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 19-year-old Blenheim man who allegedly assaulted his mom, a witness and a police officer after an argument.

Officers attended a home on Chatham Street South in Blenheim for a disturbance on Monday at 9:07 a.m.

Through investigation, police learned the man and his mother were involved in a verbal argument outside the residence. Police say the argument escalated when the man began damaging property and assaulting his mother.

Officers say a passerby witnessed the assault and intervened, and the witness was also assaulted.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters. While in custody, police say the man caused further mischief in the holding cell and assaulted a police officer.

The 19-year-old man was charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of assault and one count of assaulting a police officer. He was held pending a bail hearing.