Blenheim man charged with fleeing police and dangerous driving

A 25-year-old Blenheim man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to flee officers.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday morning, an officer on general patrol saw a suspicious vehicle in Blenheim.

The officer says the driver fail to stop for several stop signs in Blenheim and cut through an apartment building parking lot.

As the driver left Blenheim on Communication Road, the officer strategically followed the speeding vehicle, which turned onto Drury Line. A traffic stop was initiated, but police say the driver failed to stop and accelerated. For public safety reasons, the pursuit was terminated on Huffman Road.

As the driver realized that Huffman Road was a dead end road, he turned around and drove back towards the officer, where a tire deflation device was successfully deployed. The officer followed the vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver, but he failed to stop and continued driving.

As another officer attended the area to assist, police say the driver made contact with a cruiser and fled on foot through a field on Mink Line.

Following a short foot chase and struggle, the driver was taken into custody.

The 25-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with:

– Flight from police

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Resist arrest

– Driving while under suspension

– Operating a motor vehicle with no insurance

– Failing to comply with his release conditions (2 counts)

The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.