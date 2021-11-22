Blenheim man runs out of gas and gets charged with possessing a prohibited weapon
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police have charged a Blenheim man with possessing a prohibited weapon after he ran out of gas.
An officer on general patrol saw the man pushing the car on Lacroix Street near Park Avenue in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.
Through investigation, the officer learned that the license plates on the vehicle were stolen. Police say a set of brass knuckles were also observed inside the vehicle.
The 36-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and being in possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released pending a future court date of Jan. 4, 2022.
-
Sask. child care costs to drop by 50 per cent for many parentsTthe cost of licensed child care is expected to see a steep — and welcome — discount early next year for many families.
-
Calgary Christmas market returns to BMO Centre this yearAfter a two-year hiatus, Holiday Market Collective is returning to the BMO Centre this December.
-
Police shoot and kill suspected aggressive coyote on grounds of North York schoolPolice have shot and killed a coyote on the grounds of a North York school after it reportedly bit two people at a nearby park over the weekend.
-
Police investigate theft of painting from Halifax galleryHalifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s help with their investigation into the theft of a painting from a gallery in the city.
-
Manitoba to open fourth session of 42nd legislature on TuesdayThe Manitoba government will be opening its fourth session of the 42nd legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a speech from the throne from Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.
-
Looking back at a year of investigations into alleged military sexual misconductThe Canadian military has spent the last year grappling with sexual misconduct investigations of its highest ranking members, deepening the call for a complete internal culture shift. CTVNews.ca has compiled a timeline of investigations launched by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) dating back to February, 2021.
-
Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London policeA 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.
-
Commercial vehicle blitz in Essex County results in zero chargesEssex County OPP say a commercial vehicle blitz with mandatory alcohol screening showed 100 per cent compliance by all operators.
-
Here's when Waterloo Region will start vaccinating 5-11-year-oldsHealth partners in Waterloo Region will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old on Friday.