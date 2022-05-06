Blenheim, Ont. man charged with three counts of assault after altercation with woman

A 34-year-old Blenheim, Ont. man is facing three counts of assault after an alleged physical altercation with a woman.

Police were called to an Ellen Street address around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance.

Police say a verbal argument escalated and the man grabbed the woman by the neck and continued to assault her as she called 9-1-1.

The accused has been released and will appear in court June 3.