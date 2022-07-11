Blind bicycle repair man not letting vision limit opportunities

Jason Lamont is a busy man these days, repairing bikes in his Seaforth shop.

“I repaired about 200 bikes last year, and about 100 the year before,” says the 23-year-old.

What sets Lamont apart as a bicycle repairman, is the fact, he can’t actually see the bike. He’s blind and has been since birth, using his other senses to fix tires, shifting systems, and brakes.

“I can tell by feeling it. Feels like it should be a 26,” says Lamont, as he checks a bike tire for replacement.

Following courses in Listowel and Guelph, Lamont is a certified Professional Bicycle Mechanic.

He’s been fixing bikes, out of his shop since July of 2018. He does the majority of the work himself, with the occasional bit of assistance from his parents.

He can do anything a sighted repairman can do, with the help of some special tools, like an audible tire gauge, and his iron-clad tool organization system. A necessity for any blind repairman.

“I have to know where it is. If I don’t know, where it is, that’s not a good thing,” he says.

The Seaforth man hasn’t let his lack of vision hold him back from doing anything. He spends his winters calling hockey games for his hometown teams.

And while he would have liked to become an auto mechanic, the potential safety and liability concerns, sent him back to bikes.

Lamont is hopeful his perseverance inspires others to take on challenges, that seem, impossible.

“Have you tried it? Cause if you haven’t tried it, maybe you should. And if you try it, that’s the only way you’re going to find out, if you can do it,” says Lamont.

To learn more about J’s Bicycle Repair visit the shop’s Facebook page.