Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute

Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.

Most recently, officers were called to Birchwood Circle in Blind River on Jan. 3 shortly after 10:30 a.m. to deal with complaints against a 40-year-old man, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Investigation determined the complainants were continually being followed, video recorded with the videos posted on social media with derogatory comments from the accused," OPP said.

"One of the complainants had their land surveyed because they were having issues with the accused removing ancillary monuments (survey markers) on several occasions."

The accused also allegedly spray-painted a rock with an "inappropriate message" directed at his neighbours.

He is now charged with four counts of criminal harassment for allegedly repeatedly following, repeatedly communicating with, watching or besetting or with threatening conduct and two counts of mischief for allegedly obstructing or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. He is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused remains in custody following a video bail hearing Jan. 30 in Blind River, police said.

OPP laid the first charges, of mischief and intimidation, in the same neighbour dispute in December 2021 against someone who was 39 years old at the time.

In that case, the accused parked a car sideways to prevent the neighbour from plowing the driveways of other neighbours with an ATV.

In September, a 34-year-old filed a false harassment complaint against their neighbour, but after an investigation was the one charged with public mischief.

"The complainant had reported being harassed by a neighbour. Police viewed numerous security camera videos from both properties in the location where the complainant reported the harassment took place. After an extensive investigation, police determined what the complainant was reporting and what was on the video footage was not consistent. The complainant was subsequently arrested and charged," OPP said in a news release.

None of the charges has been proven in court.