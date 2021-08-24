Blind River OPP investigate reports of vehicles performing 'burnouts' on area roads

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after receiving several reports of vehicles performing 'burnouts' in Blind River.

In a news release Monday, police said they have received complaints about vehicles loudly revving their engine and "burning rubber/burnouts" on the north end of Woodward Avenue and Highway 557.

"Investigation has revealed burnout locations at the intersections of Woodward Avenue and Highway 557 (the Graveyard Hill), and Granary Lake Road and the entrance to Leisure Bay Road, the Highway 557 Blind River Bridge, and the Cataract River Bridge continuing north at the intersection of Highway 557 and Bearhead Lake Road," police said.

"Burnouts, donuts, peel outs, drifting, line locks, wheel spins and brake stands are illegal on public roads in the Province of Ontario. These burnout techniques places drivers, passengers, cyclist and pedestrians at risk and drivers may face charges under the Highway Traffic Act and the Criminal Code."

If caught, drivers will have their vehicle impounded for 14 days, their driver's license will be suspended and they will be required to attend court.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the Blind River detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.