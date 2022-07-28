Blind River resident wins $105K lotto prize
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Kenneth Hagger of Blind River won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot July 1, worth $100,875.
He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his ticket, bringing his total winnings to $105,875.50.
The winning ticket was purchased at Broken Canoe Trading Post on West Street in Blind River.
