Blind River resident wins $105K lotto prize

Kenneth Hagger of Blind River won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot July 1, worth $100,875. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his ticket, bringing his total winnings to $105,875.50. (Supplied)

Kenneth Hagger of Blind River won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot July 1, worth $100,875.

He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his ticket, bringing his total winnings to $105,875.50.

The winning ticket was purchased at Broken Canoe Trading Post on West Street in Blind River.

