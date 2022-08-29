Blind River resident wins $250K with Instant Sonic Multiplier

Richard Riley of Blind River is $250,000 richer after winning with Instant Sonic Multiplier.

Riley, a regular lottery player for 40 years, said when he played his ticket in his car, he originally thought he won $250.

“As I took a closer look and noticed $250,000, I wanted to cry," he said in a news release Monday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

"I pulled out my phone and scanned it using the OLG app. It was earth-shattering! I felt so thankful."

The retiree said he called his wife, but she was at work so he had to leave a message.

“I needed her to call me back to be my voice of reason,” Riley said.

“I wish everyone could experience this and have this feeling … I will pay some bills and invest for the future. I want to make the most out of this. It gives my wife and I so much freedom to enjoy life in the moment."

The winning ticket was purchased at Mics Kwik Way on Causley Street in Blind River.