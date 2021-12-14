Blind River schools return to online learning over COVID-19 concerns

Two schools in Blind River are moving to online learning after officials were made aware of a COVID-19 case that is suspected to involve the Omicron variant in an individual associated with the schools.

The decision to close Blind River Public School and W.C. Eaket Secondary School to in-class learning was made by the Algoma Public School Board. Director of Education Lucia Reece said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

"There are a larger number of students dismissed and their siblings are dismissed as well as staff," Reece said. "Obviously, that took a big toll on the number of staff in smaller schools. And so in order for us to ensure program safety and supervision, we were forced to move those two schools online."

Reece said after consultation with Algoma Public Health (APH), it was discovered that the COVID-19 case identified last Friday fits the criteria for the Omicron variant.

APH said there are no confirmed cases of Omicron in the Algoma District. However, officials said there are suspected cases of the variant based on early lab screening, international travel, or a link to an Omicron-related case elsewhere in the province.