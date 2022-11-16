Blind River suspect charged with spousal assault dating back to 2017 and 2019

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with spousal assault for incidents that took place in 2017 and 2019.

The suspect, from Blind River, is accused of two assaults that were reported between December 2017 and the end of summer 2019 in the City of Toronto and the Town of Blind River.

Charges include two counts of spousal assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of damaging or destroying property.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake