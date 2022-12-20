Blind River suspect charged with vehicle theft, has history of harassing victim

A 32-year-old suspect in Blind River is facing charges after a vehicle was stolen this week on Michigan Avenue in Blind River.

“Investigation determined the accused assaulted the owner of the vehicle three weeks prior,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

“On Dec. 19… the same accused threatened to harm the complainant. During the past four years, the accused has also damaged the complainant's residence.”

In 2020, the same suspect was arrested hiding in the victim’s basement and was charged with trespassing.

In the last incident, he was arrested at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and in the process, police said an officer was assaulted.

He is now charged with assault, uttering threats, mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting police and motor vehicle theft.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on Dec. 20 and was remanded into custody.