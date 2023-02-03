Blinding squalls continue to hammer the region
Blinding whiteouts are wreaking havoc on area roads.
What was once isolated snow squall warnings have now covered the entire region.
Fifteen to 25 centimetres are expected to hammer south-central Ontario through this evening, according to Environment Canada.
Even once the snow stops, the weather agency says winds will be gusting up to 70 km/h, which can cause zero visibility.
Traffic has been snarled throughout the region.
Extreme cold warnings remain in effect throughout much of the province. Those are expected to remain through Saturday when some reprieve from the deep cold is expected.
Earlier Friday, more than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 at Mapleview Drive.
Huronia West OPP has many local roads closed, including Highway 26 from Horseshoe Valley Road through Stayner.
Clearview township has cancelled Winterama events for Friday night.
